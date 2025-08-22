Derrick Harmon may begin season on IR with MCL sprain

There’s more information now on Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who was carted off the field in last night’s preseason matchup.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Harmon suffered an MCL sprain that will keep him sidelined for about a month.

That makes him a candidate to begin the season on injured reserve, though he’ll be able to return.

Harmon, 22, was the No. 21 overall pick out of Oregon this year. He had spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Michigan State before transferring in 2024. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree for the Ducks.