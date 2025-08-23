Derrick Harmon ready to “attack” his rehab in order to get back quickly

Steelers first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon saw his rookie season flash before his eyes. He revealed Saturday that in Thursday night’s preseason finale that he initially got hit in the knee the play before he was carted off the field.

That was when the injury apparently occurred.

He played through it the next play before he was twisted to the ground awkwardly when he and Panthers offensive lineman Brandon Walton got tangled. Harmon didn’t get up, requiring a ride to get off the field.

“I thought it was serious, but it wasn’t that serious,” Harmon said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “But still something I’ve got to be in the training room to get my rehab. That’s my focus right now — to attack rehab and do what I have to do to get back on the field.”

Coach Mike Tomlin reiterated Saturday that Harmon sprained his knee and is week-to-week. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that it’s a sprain to Harmon’s MCL, an injury that will keep him out only 4-6 weeks.

The Steelers will not place Harmon on injured reserve, Dulac reports, with the season opener still 15 days away.

“Definitely frustrated,” Harmon said. “Last preseason game and really excited to get out there in the regular season and compete at a high level. It sucks, but it’s part of the game we play, so just got to attack this rehab.”