Derrick Henry answers Steelers TD with one of his own, Ravens up 28-7

The Steelers showed some signs of life to kick off the third quarter of Saturday night’s game in Baltimore, but the momentum shift came crashing to a halt.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry gets the most credit for that. The Steelers drove 98 yards for a touchdown that cut Baltimore’s lead to 21-7 in the third quarter, but Henry put them back up by three touchdowns four plays later.

Henry broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown to cap a quick 70-yard touchdown drive that showed that the Ravens still have this game firmly in their control.

Henry has 17 carries for 155 yards in his first playoff outing for the Ravens. It looks almost certain that he’ll be playing his second one next weekend.