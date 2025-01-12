 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Derrick Henry answers Steelers TD with one of his own, Ravens up 28-7

  
Published January 11, 2025 10:05 PM

The Steelers showed some signs of life to kick off the third quarter of Saturday night’s game in Baltimore, but the momentum shift came crashing to a halt.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry gets the most credit for that. The Steelers drove 98 yards for a touchdown that cut Baltimore’s lead to 21-7 in the third quarter, but Henry put them back up by three touchdowns four plays later.

Henry broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown to cap a quick 70-yard touchdown drive that showed that the Ravens still have this game firmly in their control.

Henry has 17 carries for 155 yards in his first playoff outing for the Ravens. It looks almost certain that he’ll be playing his second one next weekend.