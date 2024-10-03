Derrick Henry closes in on 10,000 rushing yards, 100 touchdowns

Ravens running back Derrick Henry needs only 18 yards on Sunday to reach a major milestone.

He currently has 9,982 career rushing yards. Unless the Bengal completely shut him down, he’ll get to 10,000.

Henry also has 99 career touchdowns. One more gets him to 100.

If both happen, they will have happened in his 124th career game. That would make him only the fifth player in league history to have 10,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns from scrimmage in their first 125 career games.

The others are Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Adrian Peterson.

Henry is currently 32nd on the all-time rushing list. This year, he has already climbed four spots, passing Chris Johnson, Joe Perry, Matt Forte, and Clinton Portis.

With his next 480, Henry will pass Ricky Williams, Ottis Anderson, Marshawn Lynch, Eddie George, and Tiki Barber.

Henry is 2,757 rushing yards away from cracking the all-time top 10.