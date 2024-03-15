Derrick Henry: Cowboys never called at all

Running back Derrick Henry landed with the Ravens during his first foray in free agency. Some had thought the Cowboys might be interested.

They were not.

Henry, appearing on SiriuxXM Mad Dog Radio with Adam Schein, said, “The Cowboys never called at all.”

“I don’t really know what’s going on over there,” Henry added.

Join the club, Derrick. Nobody knows what they’re doing. The Cowboys don’t seem to know what they’re doing.

They can’t do much, not with quarterback Dak Prescott’s cap number ballooning to $59.4 million for 2024. Dallas currently has less than $3 million in cap space.

Owner/G.M. Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are “all-in” for 2024. It has become more and more clear that “all-in” means anything, everything, and ultimately nothing.

It’s just more of Jerry’s carnival barker routine, as he lures fans into a big top that ultimately consists of a flea circus that sees each season end with Flaming Death.