Derrick Henry has hit 20 mph more than any ball carrier other than Tyreek Hill

Ravens running back Derrick Henry showed he still has plenty of speed during Sunday night’s win over the Bills. In fact, only one player in the NFL consistently runs faster with the ball in his hands than Henry.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats tracking shows that Henry hit a top speed of 21.29 mph on his 87-yard touchdown run against the Bills. That was the eighth-fastest speed reached by a ball carrier since Next Gen Stats tracking began in 2018.

In that time, Henry has now hit 20 mph 27 times. Only Tyreek Hill, who has hit 20 mph 73 times, has reached the 20 mph mark while carrying the ball more times than Henry has.

Hill is one of the fastest players the NFL has ever seen, and the fact that he’s hit 20 mph almost three times as many times as any other ball carrier is a testament to his speed. But it’s also an extraordinary accomplishment for Henry to be in second place, given that Henry weighs about 250 pounds. The NFL has never seen a player with Henry’s combination of size and speed.