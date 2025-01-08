Derrick Henry: My success shouldn’t knock what Lamar Jackson has accomplished this season

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry set an NFL record for the most combined rushing yards for a quarterback and a running back, with 2,836 yards.

Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Jackson added 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also passed for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Jackson’s stats make him an MVP candidate. Some, though, might argue that Henry’s stats take away from Jackson’s case.

Henry isn’t one of those.

“You can put anybody by Lamar, and they’re going to have a hell of a year,” Henry said, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “It’s just the type of player that he is. My success shouldn’t knock his, or vice versa.

“Lamar is the main reason why I came here. It was to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Jackson or Josh Allen? Josh Allen or Jackson?

Henry obviously is biased, but he calls Jackson the best player in the league with a tip of the hat to Allen.

“I’ve been seeing all the chatter [about MVP]. I forgot who said it, [but we should] celebrate the two – him and Josh Allen. They both had a hell of a year this year,” Henry said. “I feel like Lamar – in his case – I feel like his stats can be even better. I feel like he’s the best player in the league, and it’s only going to get better from here. I don’t feel like what I’ve done should hurt him. I feel like he’s helped me even more.”