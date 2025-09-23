Derrick Henry needs to solve fumbling issues, quickly

Ravens running back Derrick Henry is a future Hall of Famer. He’s a modern-day Jim Brown.

Still, Henry has developed a fumbling problem. He has lost one fumble in each of Baltimore’s first three games. Two contributed directly to the team’s two losses.

And consider this fact: In 2023 and 2024, Henry had three fumbles in 652 touches (0.46 percent). This year, he has three in 43 (6.9 percent).

The situation will prompt more teams to attack the ball, whenever Henry has it. As Devin McCourty explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Henry’s elbow was too low last night. It made it easier for Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to strike from behind, punching the ball out. Henry, as McCourty sees it, needs to pull the ball higher and tighter when defenders are close enough to try to punch it.

Henry also needs to come to terms with the situation. He was apoplectic last night. He played only one more snap after the fumble. And he has only five days to get right for a critical game on Sunday at Kansas City, where both teams will enter the game with a record of 1-2.

After a phenomenal (but for the fumble) Week 1 performance at Buffalo (169 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Henry has been held to 23 yards against the Browns and 50 against the Lions. The Ravens will need more yards, and fewer loose balls, from Henry if they’re going to send the Chiefs to 1-3 — and if they’re going to boost their own record to 2-2.