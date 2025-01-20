 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry on Lamar Jackson: I came in being a teammate and found a brother

  
Published January 20, 2025 10:13 AM

The Ravens came up short in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Bills. But Baltimore did accomplish plenty in the 2024 season — the team’s first year with a backfield tandem of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

After the game, Henry complimented Jackson as a player, teammate, and leader.

“I came in being a teammate and found a brother,” Henry said, via transcript from the team. “Lamar is what makes this team go, and he’s the reason why we still had a chance, so I’d tell him the same thing: hold his head high. He’s a Hall of Fame player, had a great season.

“It’s a team effort. We came up short together. It’s not on him. Forget what anybody else outside of what we [have] going on says. We believe in him, and we always [are] going [to] be behind his back.”

Henry, who turned 31 earlier this month, had one of his best seasons in 2024, pacing up 1,921 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. He also had 19 catches for 193 yards with two TDs.

Henry is under contract for 2025 after signing a two-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore last March.