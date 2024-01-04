Derrick Henry on possibly playing final game with Titans: We’ll treat it like any other

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill discussed his feelings about heading into what could be his final game with the Titans on Wednesday and running back Derrick Henry had his turn on Thursday.

Henry is set for free agency at the end of the season and could move on after an eight-year run that has seen him move to No. 2 in franchise history behind Eddie George in rushing yards. He said Thursday that he’s not approaching the contest any differently than any of the other ones he has played for the franchise.

“We’ll just treat it as any other game,” Henry said, via Kayla Anderson of 104.5 The Zone. “Try not to get too caught up, too overwhelmed. Just enjoy the moment. Focus on finishing the season strong, going out there playing a good game overall as a team and hopefully getting the win.”

Thursday is also Henry’s 30th birthday and that’s been seen as a dividing line for the productivity of running backs. Wherever Henry is playing in 2024, he will be trying to show that he still has a lot to offer teams as he closes in on a decade in the NFL.