Derrick Henry puts Titans back up 14-10

Running back Derrick Henry may be playing his final game with the Titans on Sunday and he’ll leave with at least one more touchdown under his belt if that’s the case.

Henry sprinted 18 yards through the Jaguars defense for the 90th rushing touchdown of his career in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The score came shortly after a Calvin Ridley touchdown pass for the Jaguars and it pushed the Titans back to a 14-10 lead over their divisional rivals.

Henry has seven catches for 63 yards thus far on Sunday. The home crowd is well aware of Henry’s impending free agency and chanted his name after the score.

The Jaguars will win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans, but their defense is going to have to start doing a better job if they’re going to avoid falling on their face in Nashville.