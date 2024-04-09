Derrick Henry: Ravens were always No. 1 choice

When running back Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens as a free agent last month, he said at a press conference that Baltimore “is where I knew I wanted to be” but other comments he’s made about the Cowboys suggested he might have had his eye on Dallas as well.

Henry spends time in Dallas during the offseason and the Cowboys saw Tony Pollard leave to replace Henry in Tennessee, so there was some speculation that they might be interested in making the other end of the swap as well. Henry said Dallas “never called,” however, and expressed surprise in another interview that there was no contact.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Henry reiterated that he thought there would be some conversation with the Cowboys but that the Ravens were always his top choice when free agency got underway.

“For the record, Baltimore was always my No. 1 option,” Henry told Rome. “That’s always where I wanted to go. And like I said, I know the trade talks [last season], it was almost going to happen, but I didn’t know once free agency started if they still felt the same way until I talked to my agent to see what was really going on. And I know the Cowboys lost Pollard, so I didn’t know if they’re going to be looking for a running back. I live here in the offseason, I’ve been training here, living here for a while, so I just thought it made sense, and you know, I thought there’d be talks. But they never really reached out. And you know, like I said, everything happens for a reason. I just pray to God to put me in the place where I’m meant to be, and Baltimore is that spot. And I’m happy and I’m excited for the opportunity. But the Cowboys never reached out, and it’s all good. At the end of the day, no hard feelings.”

The Cowboys have not added any outside free agents to a running back group that’s currently fronted by Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, which is one of many offseason decisions that will be scrutinized once the Cowboys get back on the field later this year.