 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry stretches Ravens lead to 23-13

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:40 PM

It took running back Derrick Henry some time to get rolling in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the Ravens veteran has found his footing.

Henry ran for 38 yards on a fourth quarter drive that ended with him pounding the ball into the end zone from three yards out. The score stretched the Ravens lead to 23-13 with 12:11 left in the game.

Henry now has 17 carries for 79 yards on the afternoon with 74 coming in the second half. The Ravens didn’t score a touchdown in the first half, but got in the end zone for the first time on a Zay Flowers catch in the third quarter.

The Raiders answered with a rushing touchdown by Alexander Mattison after tight end Brock Bowers got them down to the Baltimore 1-yard-line, but they’ll need to speed up the pace of their scoring to pull off a comeback in Baltimore.