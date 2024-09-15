Derrick Henry stretches Ravens lead to 23-13

It took running back Derrick Henry some time to get rolling in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the Ravens veteran has found his footing.

Henry ran for 38 yards on a fourth quarter drive that ended with him pounding the ball into the end zone from three yards out. The score stretched the Ravens lead to 23-13 with 12:11 left in the game.

Henry now has 17 carries for 79 yards on the afternoon with 74 coming in the second half. The Ravens didn’t score a touchdown in the first half, but got in the end zone for the first time on a Zay Flowers catch in the third quarter.

The Raiders answered with a rushing touchdown by Alexander Mattison after tight end Brock Bowers got them down to the Baltimore 1-yard-line, but they’ll need to speed up the pace of their scoring to pull off a comeback in Baltimore.