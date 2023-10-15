Derrick Henry unleashes 63-yard run, Titans settle for field goal after picked-up flag

Titans running back Derrick Henry had his longest run in two years today in London, but the Titans still couldn’t get the ball into the end zone.

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill lined up as a wide receiver, Henry took the snap and rumbled down the field for 63 yards before he was finally stopped deep in Baltimore territory.

But the Titans went three-and-out from goal to go when Tannehill’s third down pass sailed over DeAndre Hopkins’ head. The officials initially threw a flag for pass interference but then ruled that the pass was uncatchable. Hopkins argued that it at least should have been flagged for illegal contact, but the officials did not agree.

Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury and had his ankle taped on the sideline after the drive.

The Ravens lead 18-6 in the third quarter.