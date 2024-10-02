Derrick Henry wins first AFC offensive player of the week since joining Ravens

Ravens running back Derrick Henry only needed one carry to put his team on a path to victory last Sunday night.

Henry took a handoff from Lamar Jackson and rambled 87 yards for a touchdown that put the Ravens up 7-0 just over four minutes into the game. Henry would run 23 more times for 112 more yards in a 35-10 win that moved the Ravens to 2-2 on the season.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Henry has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. The prize is not a new one for Henry, but it is the first of the eight that he’s picked up as a member of the Ravens.

Henry has 80 carries for 480 yards and five touchdowns through his first four games with Baltimore, so he may not be done picking up awards this season.