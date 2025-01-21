Derrick Henry’s 1,002 career playoff rushing yards rank No. 7 in NFL history

Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran for 84 yards in Sunday’s playoff loss to the Bills, and that put him in an elite club in NFL history.

Henry became the seventh player ever to total 1,000 career rushing yards in the postseason.

Henry’s career total of 1,002 rushing yards in nine playoff games moved him ahead of John Riggins and into seventh place all-time.

The running backs who have more rushing yards in the playoffs than Henry are all Pro Football Hall of Famers: Emmitt Smith (1,586), Franco Harris (1,556), Thurman Thomas (1,442), Tony Dorsett (1,383), Marcus Allen (1,347) and Terrell Davis (1,140).

Henry’s postseason is now over, but he has one more year on his contract with a Ravens team that is likely to be back in the playoffs a year from now. Henry has a good chance to continue moving up the career playoff rushing rankings as he adds more to his Hall of Fame resume.