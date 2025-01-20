 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry’s touchdown run draws Ravens within 21-19

  
Published January 19, 2025 08:46 PM

Derrick Henry and the Ravens have it going now.

Baltimore ran for 68 yards on its seven-play, 80-yard drive that now has them within 21-19 after a failed two-point conversion.

Henry had runs of 6, 3, 17, 15 and 5 yards. The 17-yarder came on third-and-1, and the 5-yarder as a touchdown.

Justice Hill had a 22-yard run while giving Henry a breather.

The only pass was a 12-yard completion from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews.

Henry now has 79 yards on 14 carries and Hill 51 yards on five totes. Jackson has added 31 yards on five carries.

The Ravens have 89 rushing yards in the third quarter.

Jackson’s pass attempt to Isaiah Likely on the two-point try was batted away by Matt Milano, leaving the Bills with a two-point lead. The Bills led 21-10 at halftime.