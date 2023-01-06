 Skip navigation
Derwin James: I’m not a dirty player

  
Published January 6, 2023 01:43 AM
January 5, 2023 12:41 PM
With the Chargers' motivation to win hinging on the Ravens game, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio see an opportunity for the Broncos to end the first year with Russell Wilson on a positive note.

Chargers safety Derwin James has not played since being ejected from the team’s Week 16 win over the Colts for a hit to the head of wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Both James and Dulin were put into the concussion protocol as a result of the hit, which Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he did not think rose to a level that warranted an ejection while saying the Colts “obviously laid the guy out in a tough position.” Staley also said he knew James’ intent was not to injure Dulin, but Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday disagreed and said a player “can’t launch into a guy’s head ” regardless of intent.

James spoke about the hit for the first time on Thursday and said he thought the play merited a flag rather than an ejection. James, who is on track to return this week, also defended himself against any accusation that he crosses the line on the field.

“I’m not a dirty player ,” James said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “If you look at how I play every week, I’m not out to hurt nobody. I don’t play the game that way. I wasn’t taught the game that way. I’m trying to play fast and aggressive for my team and make a play.”

The league did not suspend James, but did fine him because of the hit last week and league rules make no exception for intent when it comes to hits to the head. Dulin has also returned to practice this week.