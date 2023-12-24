Derwin James’ role “definitely different” in first post-Brandon Staley game

The Chargers played their first game since firing head coach Brandon Staley on Saturday and one noticeable difference was with the role Derwin James played in their defensive backfield.

James played all but two of his snaps in the slot and played 41 defensive snaps overall, which was his lowest total of the 2023 season. He was not on the field for a key third down in the fourth quarter that saw Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, who had lined up in the slot, convert a first down to help propel the Bills to a go-ahead field goal.

After the game, James said it was “definitely different” to be watching at such a big moment in the game.

“Hell yeah. For the money, for sure. I want to be out there, fourth quarter, making plays,” James said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The Chargers cut defensive tackle and team captain Sebastian Joseph-Day in the days leading up the loss to the Bills, so James wasn’t the only player to see their circumstances change with the move to interim head coach Giff Smith. He’s signed for three more years and the Chargers won’t see any cap relief unless they make him a post-June 1 cut this offseason, so the veteran’s role will be one of many things the team’s new head coach and General Manager will be going over once they’re hired.