nbc_pft_cardsqb_251031.jpg
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
nbc_pft_jwilliamslions_251031.jpg
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_251031.jpg
'Wheels are already off' with McDaniel in Miami

DeSean Jackson beats Mike Vick in their first meeting as coaches

  
Published October 31, 2025 09:41 AM

There was football at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, even though the Eagles have a bye this weekend.

Two former Eagles players turned college-football coaches squared off at the place where they once played together, as Michael Vick’s Norfolk State team played DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State. In the battle of HBCU programs, Jackson’s prevailed, 27-20.

“I never thought I’d look across the field and watch him coach,” Vick said, via the Associated Press. “I know vice versa for him. It was just a really cool moment, a surreal moment. You just never know what life is going to put in front of you.”

Several former NFL players attended the game, including Hugh Douglas, Marshawn Lynch, and Cam Newton. Recently-unretired Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham — a also was there.

Both Jackson and Vick, teammates on the Eagles from 2009 through 2013, are in their first years as head coaches. Delaware State is 6-3. Norfolk State is 1-8.