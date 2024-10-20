 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Deshaun Watson carted off the field with right leg injury

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:29 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to have suffered a major right leg injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

On second-and-6 from the Cincinnati 21, Watson started to move on a designed run to the right but almost immediately went down with an apparent right leg injury. Replay showed Watson’s calf twitch as he tried to take a step, which can be an indicator of an Achilles injury. There was no contact on the play.

Watson was carted off the field.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in to replace Watson. It’s Thompson-Robinson’s first game as a backup this season, with Jameis Winston as the emergency third QB.

The Browns finished the drive with Nick Chubb powering his way in for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. But Dustin Hopkins — who missed a field goal earlier — missed the extra point to keep the score at 7-6, Cincinnati.