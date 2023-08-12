Deshaun Watson exits after one drive for Browns

Kickoff in the preseason matchup between the Browns and Commanders was delayed by an hour and 10 minutes due to severe weather in the Cleveland area.

But once it began, quarterback Deshaun Watson’s preseason debut went much better than it did a year ago in Jacksonville.

Watson played only one drive and Cleveland didn’t score when the club was stuffed at the 1-yard line. But if you’re the Browns, there were encouraging elements to Watson’s play.

The quarterback finished 3-of-3 passing for 12 yards and rushed three times for 20 yards. Watson wasn’t asked to do too much, but the operation looked fluid with him behind center.

Watson got his lone drive going with a 6-yard pass to Elijah Moore, who had motioned out of the backfield. Watson then connected with tight end Jordan Akins on another short pass that resulted in a first down. Twice Watson felt the pocket collapsing around him and scrambled for 9 and 8-yard gains. On first-and-goal from the 10, Watson ran it for 3 yards to set up second-and-7.

While Demetric Felton brought Cleveland down to the 1-yard line, the offense was stuffed on consecutive plays to come away with no points.