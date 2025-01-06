Deshaun Watson had a setback in Achilles recovery

The last three years have brought the Browns little return on the investment they made in quarterback Deshaun Watson and it doesn’t look like Year Four is shaping up to be much better.

General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters at a Monday press conference that Watson has had a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Berry said that Watson told doctors “something didn’t feel right” while doing his exit physical on Sunday.

“We don’t have all the details and everything yet, but it will obviously extend the recovery process for him,” Berry said.

Berry said it’s “too early to tell” if it will impact Watson’s availability for the 2025 season, but the news should make it all the more urgent for the Browns to line up other options to run their offense.