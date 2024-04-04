Deshaun Watson: I’ll be ready Week One for sure

The Browns expressed confidence last week that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s rehab from his right shoulder injury will continue to progress well enough for him to be ready for the start of the regular season and Watson gave no reason to doubt that on Thursday.

Watson began throwing a couple of weeks ago and he’s expected to be present for the start of the conditioning portion of team’s offseason program this month. It’s unclear what he’ll be doing once the team moves on to on-field work, but he said on Thursday that he has no doubt that he will be good to go when things count in September.

“Shoulder is great. I’m gonna be ready Week One for sure,” Watson said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns have only gotten brief runs with Watson under center during his first two seasons in Cleveland. The hope is that he’ll be around for a more extended spell the third time around.