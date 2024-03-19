Deshaun Watson may begin throwing as soon as Tuesday

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears set to take another step in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson may begin light throwing again as soon as Tuesday.

Watson has been rehabbing in Los Angeles after undergoing surgery in late November for the displaced fracture in his right shoulder socket. Cleveland tight end David Njoku and Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery flew out to Southern California to work with Watson this week, with workouts to be conducted at UCLA.

While the Browns have signed Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to complement a QB room that included Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Watson is still expected to participate in at least some aspects of the offseason program — if not all of it. But Cleveland does not want to rush Watson’s return, which is why the team has added to its QBs like it has.

Even if he’s limited in the offseason program, Watson is expected to be ready for training camp.

Watson, 28, has played just 12 games for Cleveland over the last two seasons. He’s completed 60 percent of his throws for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.