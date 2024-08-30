 Skip navigation
Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett highlight Browns 2024 captains

  
Published August 29, 2024 08:26 PM

It’s team captain season in the NFL. And in Cleveland, the Browns have four of last year’s five captains serving in that role again.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Thursday that the captains are quarterback Deshaun Watson, guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward, and long snapper Charley Hughlett.

Watson wasn’t a captain in 2022. He made his Cleveland debut with the “C” on his jersey last season. Bitonio, Garrett, and Hughlett also are repeating the captain status.

“I mean, Deshaun as the quarterback, obviously, he’s been doing this his whole life, leading, which is very natural for him and his teammates,” Stefanski said when asked by a reporter about Watson’s captain qualities. “Again, another guy that — they recognize, hard work. I think that’s a big piece of it.”

Quarterbacks are typically captains. Watson’s time with the Browns hasn’t necessarily been typical. He played only six games in 2022 due to suspension and only six games in 2023 due to injury. He wasn’t part of the playoff run; Joe Flacco came off the couch to fuel the late-season surge to the postseason.