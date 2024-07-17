 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deshaun Watson on his shoulder: I haven’t had any setbacks or anything holding me back

  
Published July 17, 2024 03:01 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on a throwing program this offseason after his 2023 was cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery.

During a press conference at his annual 7-on-7 tournament in Cleveland on Wednesday, Watson told reporters that his shoulder is doing well with camp set to begin next week.

“I just have been taking it one day at a time,” Watson said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “Everything has been set in stone [with the rehab schedule], and I haven’t had any setbacks or anything that’s holding me back.”

Watson added that he’s “in a great state,” though he declined to answer whether or not his passing will be restricted when camp begins.

However, Watson did say he has been throwing every day, including a trip down to Florida where he met up with Cleveland’s receivers, like Amari Cooper. Watson was limited during the offseason program after he started throwing again in April.

Entering his third season with the Browns, Watson has completed 60 percent of his throws for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 total games for the club. Last year, Cleveland was 5-1 in games Watson started.