Deshaun Watson on his shoulder: I haven’t had any setbacks or anything holding me back

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on a throwing program this offseason after his 2023 was cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery.

During a press conference at his annual 7-on-7 tournament in Cleveland on Wednesday, Watson told reporters that his shoulder is doing well with camp set to begin next week.

“I just have been taking it one day at a time,” Watson said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “Everything has been set in stone [with the rehab schedule], and I haven’t had any setbacks or anything that’s holding me back.”

Watson added that he’s “in a great state,” though he declined to answer whether or not his passing will be restricted when camp begins.

However, Watson did say he has been throwing every day, including a trip down to Florida where he met up with Cleveland’s receivers, like Amari Cooper. Watson was limited during the offseason program after he started throwing again in April.

Entering his third season with the Browns, Watson has completed 60 percent of his throws for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 total games for the club. Last year, Cleveland was 5-1 in games Watson started.