Deshaun Watson wants to play a quarter in final preseason game

Deshaun Watson did not play in the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday night. But the quarterback hopes to play at least a quarter in the preseason finale against the Chiefs on Aug. 26.

“I would love to be out there,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala on the News5 broadcast of the game, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m not sure how much exactly because I know Kevin [Stefanski] doesn’t want us to play the whole game, but get a little rhythm going for maybe a quarter against the Super Bowl champs and just to have that test I think would be fun.”

Watson did not play in the Hall of Fame Game but played 12 snaps in one series last week against the Commanders. He completed all three attempts for 12 yards and ran for 20 yards on three rushes as the Browns went 67 yards to the Washington 1-yard line but failed to punch it in.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started Thursday night against the Eagles and again showed he belonged. He completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards in the first half. He also ran for 18 yards on four carries.

Kellen Mond is playing the second half.