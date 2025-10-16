DeShon Elliott arrives in Cincinnati, is expected to play vs. Bengals
Published October 16, 2025 02:26 PM
The Steelers will have one of their key defensive players for tonight’s game against the Bengals.
Pittsburgh announced safety DeShon Elliott has arrived in Cincinnati and is now expected to play.
Elliott was previously listed as questionable as he was tending to a personal situation.
Elliott has started three games this season for Pittsburgh, recording 24 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two passes defensed, and an interception.