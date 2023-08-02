Desmond Ridder: It’s comforting to know Arthur Blank believes in me

While Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has plenty to prove in 2023, he received a vote of confidence from team owner Arthur Blank this week.

On Wednesday, Ridder told reporters that he appreciated Blank’s support.

“That’s comforting for me obviously knowing that Mr. Blank and everyone in the organization believes in me and my skill set,” Ridder said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “At the end of the day, for myself, it’s about putting a higher expectation than even what they have for myself and going out and trying to exceed that and be better.”

Blank said on Tuesday that the team feels “pretty strongly that he’s going to be our quarterback of the future.”

The Falcons chose Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft. Atlanta went 2-2 in Ridder’s four starts at the end of his rookie season, with the QB completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.