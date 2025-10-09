Desmond Watson won’t say how much he weighs, but he’s proud of his weight loss

Desmond Watson weighed 464 pounds at Florida’s pro day, which made him the heaviest player in NFL history when he signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. But in training camp the Bucs deemed his obesity a non-football illness and had him working only on his conditioning, and he was cut after the preseason.

Now Watson is back with the Buccaneers on their practice squad, and although he declined to say what he currently weighs, he said it’s significantly less than 464 pounds.

“I’m proud of it,” Watson said, via PewterReport.com. “It’s a good number – obviously good enough to be signed back. I don’t want to say a specific number, but it’s been enough to obviously get signed back. I’m blessed.”

Watson is practicing now and glad to be working on more than just conditioning, and he says he’s getting himself ready if he’s activated to the active roster.

“That was the longest I’ve had without practicing against people since I was like seven years old,” Watson said. “That was tough. It was definitely an adjustment, but it feels great to practice now. I feel blessed to be able to help this organization any way possible, so getting back into it, it feels great.”