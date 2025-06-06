Despite Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, Allen Lazard may prefer staying with the Jets

The Steelers have not yet replaced receiver George Pickens. Jets receiver Allen Lazard is “in play” to be acquired via trade, now that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to terms.

But there’s an important question to consider before automatically reuniting Rodgers and Lazard, again: Does Lazard want to do that?

Lazard has a well-earned reputation of being two different players. With Rodgers, good. Without Rodgers, not.

Earlier this year, Lazard gave up $8.5 million in non-guaranteed pay for 2025 to stay with the Jets. In return, he’ll be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Per a source with knowledge of Lazard’s thinking, he sees a very real potential benefit to proving his ability to function at an acceptable level without Rodgers as his quarterback. With the Jets planning a run-heavy offense under new coach Aaron Glenn (and new quarterback Justin Fields), there’s a premium on receiver blocking. At six feet, five inches and 225 pounds, Lazard fits that role perfectly.

That doesn’t mean Lazard would reject the opportunity to play with Rodgers again. But it’s not an automatic, knee-jerk, no-brainer. Lazard, at the end of the day, may prefer to make his own path.

Especially since he hopes to continue his career beyond 2025. He has a much better chance of doing that if he can take advantage of his opportunity with the Jets to prove that he can thrive without Rodgers as his quarterback.

However it plays out, the Steelers still need to replace Pickens. The fact that they didn’t do it before Rodgers signed is a clear indication that Lazard will be an option.

Whether the Jets want to do it — and whether Lazard will truly embrace it — is a different question. And the answer as to Lazard isn’t as obvious as we thought it would be.