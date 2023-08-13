Deuce Vaughn dazzles in his preseason debut

Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn earned back-to-back All-America honors and finished his career at Kansas State with 4,884 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns. If not for his size, Vaughn would have gone much higher in the NFL draft.

But because he’s only 5 foot 5 and 179 pounds, Vaughn remained on the board until the Cowboys selected him in the sixth round.

He showed Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium why every other team in the NFL might regret passing on him.

Vaughn had eight carries for 50 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, against the Jaguars. He showed off a spin move and his explosiveness in instantly becoming a fan favorite.

Vaughn accomplished what he wanted to accomplish.

“Just that I belong,” Vaughn said when asked what his big night meant, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s the biggest thing for myself – coming in and proving the people that believe in me right. It doesn’t stop now. We go back to work on Monday, and we’re getting ready for the next preseason game.”

Vaughn has made the Cowboys’ roster and could enter the season as Tony Pollard’s primary backup.

“He played very well,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I thought he had a heck of a night. It was a great, great introduction to the NFL.”