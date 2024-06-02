Deuce Vaughn getting WR reps at Cowboys practice

The Cowboys’ lack of activity at wide receiver in free agency drew a lot of attention this offseason, but there is one notable new face working with the group at their organized team activities.

Reporters at practice this week noted that running back Deuce Vaughn was taking reps with the team’s wideouts. Vaughn was working out of the slot and said after the session that it is something he and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer have been talking about trying out for a while.

“It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year,” Vaughn said, via the team’s website. “Talking with [Schottenheimer] just a little bit about getting with the slot. . . . Just learning a little bit more about it. Because it’s one of the things I did in college and love to do. Just adds another value.”

Vaughn was a sixth-round pick last year and ran 23 times for 40 yards while also catching seven passes for 40 yards.