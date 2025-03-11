 Skip navigation
Devin Bush agrees to one-year deal to return to Cleveland

  
Published March 11, 2025 07:36 PM

The Browns have reached agreement to bring back linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush will sign a one-year, $3.25 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He arrived in Cleveland a year ago with a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Bush totaled 76 tackles, one sack and passes defensed in 16 games with 10 starts in 2024.

He entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick of the Steelers in 2019, and Bush spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before going to Seattle for the 2023 season.

In six seasons, Bush has recorded 399 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.