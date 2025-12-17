Devin Bush found not guilty of assault and harassment

Browns linebacker Devin Bush was found not guilty of assault and harassment charges on Tuesday, according to TribLive.

Bush was arrested and charged in May after a dispute with his girlfriend over mashed potatoes in the couple’s Pittsburgh-area home. Shkurte Leka, 27, accused Bush of assaulting her and taking her car keys after she started videoing the argument on her iPhone.

Per the newspaper, Leka testified Bush chased her through the home and pinned her to a massage table as he tried to wrestle the cellphone from her. She had cuts and abrasions on her right wrist and a toe.

Bush admitted smashing the cell phone but denied injuring his girlfriend.

Bush ranks second on the Browns with 93 tackles.