 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Bush found not guilty of assault and harassment

  
Published December 16, 2025 09:36 PM

Browns linebacker Devin Bush was found not guilty of assault and harassment charges on Tuesday, according to TribLive.

Bush was arrested and charged in May after a dispute with his girlfriend over mashed potatoes in the couple’s Pittsburgh-area home. Shkurte Leka, 27, accused Bush of assaulting her and taking her car keys after she started videoing the argument on her iPhone.

Per the newspaper, Leka testified Bush chased her through the home and pinned her to a massage table as he tried to wrestle the cellphone from her. She had cuts and abrasions on her right wrist and a toe.

Bush admitted smashing the cell phone but denied injuring his girlfriend.

Bush ranks second on the Browns with 93 tackles.