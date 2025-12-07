Devin Lloyd intercepts Daniel Jones’ first pass, Jaguars capitalize with TD

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is continuing to have a big impact in Jacksonville this season.

Lloyd intercepted Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’ first pass of the game today, giving Lloyd his fifth interception of the season.

From there, the Jaguars gained 21 yards in four plays, with the last play being a three-year touchdown run by Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars lead 7-0 in a game that will determine first place in the AFC South.