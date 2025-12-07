 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Devin Lloyd intercepts Daniel Jones’ first pass, Jaguars capitalize with TD

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:18 PM

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is continuing to have a big impact in Jacksonville this season.

Lloyd intercepted Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’ first pass of the game today, giving Lloyd his fifth interception of the season.

From there, the Jaguars gained 21 yards in four plays, with the last play being a three-year touchdown run by Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars lead 7-0 in a game that will determine first place in the AFC South.