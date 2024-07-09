Devin Lloyd: Jaguars have changed things up for the better

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Lloyd: Jaguars have changed things up for the better

  
Published July 9, 2024 09:39 AM

The Jaguars have been waiting for months to get back on the field and start wiping away memories of their 1-5 finish to the 2023 season, but linebacker Devin Lloyd knows that it is “always going to be in the back of our minds.”

Lloyd made that admission during an interview with Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT and added that the memory of what happened last year doesn’t change the team’s high expectations for themselves in 2024. Lloyd said that the Super Bowl remains the team’s expectation, but that they have made offseason changes that he thinks will move the team in a more positive direction.

“We’ve been working a little bit differently as far as not following the philosophy of expecting different results, doing the same thing,” Lloyd said. “So, I would expect different results this year. We’ve changed things up a little bit for the better. I’m really just excited. We’ve got all the right pieces in place. OTAs went well. So really, you find out in training camp what type of team you are, and I look forward to getting out there and competing, competing with the guys, having a lot of fun, and really just getting better.”

After the Jaguars go through the summer process of finding out what type of team they are, the rest of us will get a chance to start finding out how well the offseason tweaks worked out when they head to Miami on September 8 for the first game of the regular season.