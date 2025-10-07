 Skip navigation
Devin Lloyd on 99-yard interception return: That was a long, long way

  
Published October 7, 2025 06:41 AM

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was the AFC defensive player of the week in Week 4 and he’s going to be a top candidate to take the prize again in Week 5.

The Chiefs appeared to be on their way to a touchdown that would break a 14-14 tie in the third quarter when they snapped the ball on a second down from the Jacksonville 3-yard line and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster broke open long enough for Patrick Mahomes to fire a pass to him. Mahomes didn’t see Lloyd dropping after a blitz feint, however, and Lloyd snagged the ball at the 1-yard line.

Lloyd then took off in the other direction, avoided a Mahomes tackle attempt and ran “a long, long way” for a touchdown that helped set the stage for the Jaguars’ 31-28 win.

“It was just a great call,” Lloyd said in his postgame press conference. “It was a zero look. I was able to pop out and we know the ball’s coming out quick, so it’s really about me getting my eyes back and getting in the right vicinity. The ball’s right there, thankfully. Picked up a couple blocks, those were big. I don’t know if I would have made it if I didn’t get those.”

The interception was Lloyd’s league-best fourth of the season. The first three helped him land AFC defensive player of the month for September, but none of the others was as memorable as the one he made on Monday night.