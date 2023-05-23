 Skip navigation
Devin McCourty lands at NBC

  
Published May 23, 2023 06:25 AM

The McCourty twins are taking over the NFL’s media.

Jason McCourty joined NFL Network last year. This year, Devin McCourty will join NBC , according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Devin will be part of Football Night in America, the highest-rated studio show in all of sports, despite my own involvement in it.

Devin McCourty was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2010. He spent his entire 13-year career with New England, starting as a cornerback and switching early in his career to safety

He won three Super Bowls and qualified for two Pro Bowls. He was a second-team All-Pro three times -- in his rookie year of 2010, in 2013, and in 2016.