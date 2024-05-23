 Skip navigation
Zach Wilson calls trade “bittersweet,” but Broncos QB grateful for fresh start

  
Published May 23, 2024 05:46 PM

Zach Wilson didn’t live up to expectations in New York. There are no expectations in Denver.

The quarterback is vying for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job, but with Jarrett Stidham and first-round pick Bo Nix also in the competition, Wilson is something of an afterthought for anyone outside the locker room.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft doesn’t sound as if he’s lost his confidence.

“I feel like you learn the most when things don’t always go the best,” Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “So you bank those reps. You learn from them and three years of things being challenging you can learn a lot of things.

“Hopefully, I can carry those with me.”

The Jets traded Wilson and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick after the BYU product went 12-21 in 33 starts and threw 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson said of the trade. “I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too.

“But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge.”

Wilson gets a fresh start. It remains to be seen whether he wins the starting job.