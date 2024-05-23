 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

May 23, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Patrick Mahomes' and Andy Reid's remarks about Harrison Butker, acknowledge how his position on the field was a factor and discuss the Chiefs' team culture.
Up Next
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
3:28
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
4:08
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goodell18games_240523.jpg
11:02
Goodell views 18-game season in long-range context
Now Playing
nbc_pft_scheduleindications_240523.jpg
10:06
Deep dive of what the 2024 NFL schedule indicates
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reidschedule_240523.jpg
5:36
Reid insists Chiefs will ‘play anybody, anywhere’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_treylance_240523.jpg
15:02
Why Lance can’t be leverage in Dak negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_daksuitors_240523.jpg
7:06
Teams who could pay Dak if the Cowboys won’t
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakcontract_2405023.jpg
9:22
Dak makes it clear he doesn’t ‘play for money’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
10:53
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
10:18
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Now Playing
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
8:51
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nix_240522__576303.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
Now Playing