Devin Singletary focused on ball handling after two lost fumbles

Devin Singletary has 42 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns and nine catches for 58 yards. He is expected to receive a heavy workload on Thursday night when the Giants host the Cowboys, who are last in the league in run defense.

Singletary, though, has lost a fumble in each of the past two games. He has 16 fumbles in his career, the fourth-most by a running back since he entered the league in 2019, losing seven.

“I don’t look at myself as a fumbler,” Singletary said Tuesday, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “It comes with the game. Guys get paid to do this, just like me. You have to have thick skin and you have to be tough mentally, and keep rolling. I definitely don’t want to let my guys down any more.”

Singletary, who has had more than 800 yards in each of the past three seasons, has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in replacing Saquon Barkley. But “two good punch-outs” have marred his efforts.

“I wouldn’t say it’s bad luck,” Singletary said. “Definitely something I have to correct. Shoot, when I’m running, I have to cover it up in traffic with two hands. I’ve been doing a lot of drill work. Teammates have been helping me out, trying to do punch-outs and stuff even though we are doing walk-throughs. I have to clean that up because we can’t be turning the ball over.”