Devin Singletary questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals

The Giants will not have Malik Nabers but they may have Devin Singletary back for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

New York has listed Singletary (groin) as questionable for Week 6.

Singletary was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week. He missed last week’s win over the Seahawks.

In four games this year, Singletary has rushed for 221 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 72 yards.

The Giants also added punter Jamie Gillan to the report with a left hamstring injury on Friday and he is questionable. New York does not have another punter on its practice squad.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) is also questionable.

Nabers (concussion) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) are out.