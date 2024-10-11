 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Singletary questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals

  
Published October 11, 2024 02:54 PM

The Giants will not have Malik Nabers but they may have Devin Singletary back for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

New York has listed Singletary (groin) as questionable for Week 6.

Singletary was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week. He missed last week’s win over the Seahawks.

In four games this year, Singletary has rushed for 221 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 72 yards.

The Giants also added punter Jamie Gillan to the report with a left hamstring injury on Friday and he is questionable. New York does not have another punter on its practice squad.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) is also questionable.

Nabers (concussion) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) are out.