De’Von Achane fully participates in Dolphins practice

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:49 PM

Running back De’Von Achane missed the Dolphins’ Week Five win over the Patriots with a concussion, but it looks like the time off during the team’s bye week has served him well.

Achane was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and more of the same over the next two days should clear the path for him to return to the lineup against the Colts.

Safety Jevon Holland was limited as he tries to play through a broken bone in his hand. Linebacker Mohamed Kamara (ankle), linebacker David Long (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), and safety Jordan Poyer (shin) were also limited participants.

Cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (chest) were full participants while left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell both had rest days.