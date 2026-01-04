De’Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle are inactive for Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Dolphins will finish the season without running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Both are inactive for Miami for today’s season finale against the Patriots.

Achane was doubtful with a shoulder injury, and Waddle was questionable with injured ribs.

Achane rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 67 passes for 488 yards and four scores, numbers that should get him consideration for second-team All-Pro. Waddle had 64 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback Cam Miller, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf), linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion) and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (back/groin). Tagovailoa will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Patriots’ inactives are offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, offensive guard Caedan Wallace, quarterback Tommy DeVito, outside linebacker Harold Landry (knee), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) and offensive guard Jared Wilson (concussion). DeVito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.