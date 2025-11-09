De’Von Achane runs for 174, Dolphins upset Bills, 30-13

It’s been a rough season for the Dolphins, but the club got a respite with a big win over a division rival on Sunday.

With some timely takeaways and solid offense, Miami defeated Buffalo 30-13 for the club’s third victory of the season.

The Dolphins went up 13-0 in the first quarter with consecutive touchdown drives, with Tua Tagovailoa connecting with Malik Washington for a 9-yard score and Jaylen Waddle for a 38-yard touchdown. While he missed an extra point wide right, Riley Patterson then put the Dolphins up 16-0 with a 46-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when quarterback Josh Allen connected with receiver Keon Coleman for a 35-yard touchdown to cap an eight-play, 98-yard drive. The Bills had previously missed scoring chances with a pair of giveaways, as James Cook fumbled deep in Miami territory in the first half. Allen then tossed an interception in the end zone in the third quarter to keep Buffalo off the board.

Allen had his second giveaway later in the fourth quarter, when he converted third-and-1 with a sneak but kept moving down the field until the ball got punched out for a fumble. Miami recovered it, with De’Von Achane effectively putting the game away with a 59-yard score.

The Bills scored again with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Jackson Hawes. But after a failed onside kick, Achane again put the game on ice with a 35-yard touchdown run.

Achane finished the game with 174 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, plus six catches for 51 yards.

Tagovailoa was 15-of-21 for 173 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Waddle five receptions for 84 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Allen finished 28-of-40 for 306 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble. With the game out of hand, Mitchell Trubisky took the last few offensive snaps in mop-up duty. Cook was held to 53 yards on 13 carries with a lost fumble. He also had five catches for 24 yards.

Now at 3-7 after defeating Buffalo for the first time since Sept. 2022, the Dolphins will be in Spain to face the Commanders next Sunday.

The 6-3 Bills will have another tough matchup coming, as they’ll play the Buccaneers at home in Week 11.