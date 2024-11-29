 Skip navigation
De’Von Achane scores first Dolphins TD on Thursday night, Packers lead 27-11

  
Published November 28, 2024 10:40 PM

It took until late in the third quarter, but the Dolphins have found the end zone and have made it a two-possession game.

De’Von Achane scored a 14-yard touchdown on a screen pass, with Tua Tagovailoa hitting Jaylen Waddle in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. That made the score 27-11 — leaving Green Bay with a 16-point lead.

Miami was efficient on the possession, facing just one third down. Though the club did not convert third-and-1 with Raheem Mostert getting stuffed for no gain, Tagovailoa found Jonnu Smith for a 16-yard completion on fourth-and-1 to move the chains.

A 16-yard pass to Waddle put Miami on Green Bay’s 14. And on the next play, Achane found the end zone for his sixth receiving touchdown of the season.

Under duress, Tagovailoa made a nice throw to Waddle with the receiver dragging his feet in the end zone to convert the two-point attempt.

The Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Cam Smith with a shoulder injury suffered in the first half.

Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine was also ruled out with a knee injury.