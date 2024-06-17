De’Von Achane will get more opportunities to line up at WR

The Dolphins have arguably the deepest running backs room in the league with Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Chris Brooks, Jeff Wilson and fourth-round rookie Jaylen Wright. It creates a good problem: How to keep the backs behind Mostert involved?

Achane, one of the fastest players on the Dolphins, which makes him one of the fastest players in the NFL, spent time lining up out wide this offseason.

“Just me lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff,” Achane said during the team’s mandatory minicamp, via David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel. “That’s something that we’re doing different this year, so that’s something that I’ve been doing in the offseason.”

Of Achane’s 300 snaps as a rookie, 100 came in the slot or out wide, per Pro Football Focus. Only Cordarrelle Patterson lined up outside the backfield on a greater percentage of his snaps among the 68 running backs who had at least 50 carries.

Achane had 27 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns last season as a rookie to go with the 103 carries for 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

He spent the offseason learning from Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the other Dolphins wideouts as he tries to improve as a receiver.

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane said. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them.”

Achane averaged 7.8 yards per carry, a Super Bowl-era record for any running back with at least 100 carries. He was in double digits early in the season.

Coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this offseason that Achane’s familiarity with the team’s offense will allow the Dolphins to use him in more ways this season. Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville said it’s up to the staff to make that happen.

“He’s not a rookie anymore,” Studesville said. “He knows he belongs in this league. Now, it’s just a matter of putting him in the position to succeed.”

Achane played at 188 pounds last season and increased his weight “but not by that much” this offseason.

“I came off a lot of injuries last year, so basically maintaining my body, keeping my weight up. That’s mainly something I was focused on,” said Achane, who missed six games with a knee injury.