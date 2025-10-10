Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and Riq Woolen doubtful for Seahawks

The Seahawks are set to be thin in the secondary in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said at his Friday press conference that the team will list cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) as doubtful to play. That makes it likely that all three players will be inactive as Macdonald tries to run his road record with Seattle to 10-1.

Macdonald also said that linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) and offensive lineman Josh Jones (ankle) have been ruled out.

There was better news for linebacker Ernest Jones (shoulder) and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (quad). Both players are good to go against the Jaguars.